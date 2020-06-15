Friday was the deadline for Oklahoma tribes and Gov. Kevin Still to file responses to the cross motions for summary judgment filed May 22 regarding the state gaming compact dispute.
Among the unified tribes pushing back against Stitt’s attempt to renegotiate gaming compacts, leadership from the Wichita and Affiliated Tribes, Citizen-Potawatomi Nation and Chickasaw Nation as well as a member of the legal team offered thoughts about their position that the Class III gaming compacts could automatically renew without renegotiation.
On the day Stitt claimed the state’s gaming compacts with the tribes had expired, the Cherokee, Chickasaw and Choctaw nations brought a lawsuit against the governor. The suit was later joined by 10 other Oklahoman tribes. The Comanche Nation and Otoe-Missouria Tribe later pulled out of the lawsuit when they negotiated new compacts with the State.
According to the lawsuit, the tribes contend that Stitt is wrong in demanding new compacts. The original compacts had the tribes sharing 4 to 6 percent of their slot winnings with the state, depending on the total revenue, as well as 10 percent of table gaming income.
Headquartered in Anadarko, the Wichita and Affiliated Tribes operate the Sugar Creek Casino and Canyon Sports Grill. President Terri Parton said it is good to finally have the tribe’s arguments submitted to the court for a decision.
“This whole gaming compact dispute has been unnecessary from the beginning,” Parton said. “Last July, many tribal leaders couldn’t fully understand why the governor was trying to terminate our tribal compacts, even though they automatically renewed. We’ve since learned, of course, that the Lottery Commission has been working on a plan that would continue to violate our existing compacts and that the governor has been pursuing out-of-state commercial gaming interests.”
Parton said the compacts recently signed between the Comanche Nation and the Otoe-Missouri Tribe with the governor removed many tribal protections. The Department of the Interior approved those two compacts on June 8.
The Chickasaw Nation, Quapaw Nation and Wichita & Affiliated tribes asked the Department of the Interior for the agency and its Bureau of Indian Affairs to reject the Comanche and Otoe-Missouria updated gaming compacts.
“Allowing the removal of tribal protections that have been in place for years for the protection of the tribes in Oklahoma will allow the governor to invade the tribes with state regulators if he succeeds,” Parton said. “We are disappointed that the governor would rather pit tribes against each other than protect the tribal gaming industry that is so vital to rural Oklahomans, that creates much needed job opportunities and generates millions of dollars for the state. Our Tribe is hopeful for a favorable decision soon to confirm the compact renewal, not just for us but for all tribes, that we are entitled to under the law.”
Stephen Greetham, senior counsel for Chickasaw Nation, called Friday’s deadline “more important than it is dramatic.” He hopes it brings finality to the issue so the tribes may move forward without prolonged litigation.
“This is the ‘pencils down’ moment for the lawyers,” he said. “Barring some additional order from Judge DeGiusti, our court advocacy closes today, and the matter will be submitted for the judge’s deliberation and decision.”
Chickasaw Nation Gov. Bill Anoatubby said he looks forward to moving forward with the agreement that has already served the people of Oklahoma “very well.”
“Throughout our history, the people of Oklahoma benefit most when we work together,” he said. “We plan to continue on as productive partners for the benefit of all.””
Citizen Potawatomi Nation Tribal Chairman John “Rocky” Barrett said that the situation didn’t have to be where it is now.
“It has been nearly a year since Gov. Stitt began the dispute over the compact auto-renewal by publishing an opinion piece in the newspaper instead of meeting with Tribal leaders,” he said. “We continue to stand with the other plaintiffs in this case and maintain our position that the Nation’s compact automatically renewed on Jan. 1, 2020, for a 15-year term.”
