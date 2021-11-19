An unexploded ordnance found on Fort Sill’s East Range offered an explosive predicament Thursday morning.
A M107 projectile with an active M739A1 fuse was located in the non-duded portion of the North Arbuckle impact area, according to Marie Pihulic, Fort Sill Garrison Public Affairs Officer.
The 761st Explosive Ordnance Detachment was called in and destroyed the munition around 10 a.m. Protective measures were taken due to its location, Pihulic said. No traffic was allowed in the area during the destruction.
Due to the potential risk for fragmentation, Fort Sill Range Operations personnel provided traffic control on East Boundary Road and the Directorate of Emergency Services coordinated with the Comanche County Sheriff’s Department to provide parallel traffic control on Keeney and Northeast Lake Road. Pihulic said Fort Sill police and firefighters also were on site as a precaution.
“The risk of its location was for any fragmentation on East Boundary Road and off-post on Keeney Road and Northeast Lake Road,” she said.
The M107 project is a 155 mm shell developed in the 1930s for the Model 1917 Howitzer. Considered out-of-date for combat by the 1970s, the project has been retained for training purposes.
Fort Sill’s first responders ensured there was a low fire danger during the detonation, Pihulic said.