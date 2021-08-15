OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission (OESC) reports a decline in both initial claims and the initial claims’ four-week moving average, with continued claims and the continued claims’ four-week moving average also declining.
“For the past few weeks, Oklahoma has seen unemployment claims numbers continue to decline with this week’s numbers declining across the board,” said Shelley Zumwalt, OESC Executive Director in a press release “The continued claims’ four-week moving average is the strongest indicator of the direction employment is heading in the state, and we are continuing to see that average decline.”
Nationally, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims for the week ending Aug. 7 was 375,000, a decrease of 12,000 from the previous week’s revised level, the U.S. Department of Labor reports.
The four-week moving average was 396,250, an increase of 1,750 from the previous week’s revised average.
For the week ending July 31, U.S. DOL reports the advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 2.1%, a decrease from the previous week’s revised rate.