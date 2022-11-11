An arrest warrant was issued Friday for a 58-year-old Lawton man accused of selling an undercover Lawton Police officer fentanyl.
Investigators said the man has a record of similar activities.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant for Anthony William Rowland for felony counts of using a communication facility or telephone to facilitate the commission of a felony as well as a count of trafficking in fentanyl, records indicate. The trafficking count is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and/or between $100,000 to $250,000 fine.
A Lawton Special Operations Unit investigation involving a confidential information who called Rowland on Sept. 20 set up the purchase of two MX30 fentanyl pill, according to the warrant affidavit. MX30s, or Roxy M30s, are considered counterfeit Oxycodone pills but containing the much more potent synthetic-opioid fentanyl.
The informant went to the apartment where Rowland was staying but he wasn’t there; however, two of the pills were found, the affidavit states.
Ten days later, the informant set up another purchase, this time for 10 pills. The informant went to another address and Rowland wasn’t there. After making phone contact and getting a meet up at a gas station, the informant purchased 11 pills totaling 1.19 grams for $150, according to the affidavit.
Rowland has prior felony convictions for trafficking drugs in Comanche County dating back to 2013, records indicate. He is scheduled for a 10:30 a.m. Nov. 2 appearance to plead to a 2020 case of trafficking and has another open case slated for the January 2023 jury trial docket.
A $100,000 cash warrant bond was issued upon Rowland’s arrest.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.