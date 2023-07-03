Detectives with Lawton Police Department’s Special Operations Unit arrested three suspects after two separate controlled buys of fentanyl on June 20.
An undercover LPD detective used a confidential informant to conduct a controlled buy during the morning at Heath Harless’ residence at 2406 SW D, according to the probable cause affidavit. After the informant had brought the detective six blue M30 fentanyl pills, a search warrant was obtained and executed, police said.
During the search, police found a magazine-loaded Walther P22 pistol, an orange baggie containing two M30 fentanyl pills, a black zipper with several bags of marijuana weighing 13.37 grams, 11.13 grams and 3.8 grams, a clear container containing methamphetamine, a loaded syringe containing suspected methamphetamine, several metal smoking straws, a marijuana pipe, a digital scale, more ammunition, and a fake can of corn with two baggies of marijuana, weighing approximately 3.1 grams and 7.98 grams, the affidavit states.
Later that day, LPD said it conducted another controlled buy at Executive Inn, 3134 Cache Road, with the help of its informant. Here, the undercover detective saw Catelynn Salazar taking money and giving out drugs to the informant.
After the purchase was completed, a search warrant was executed where Catelynn Salazar and David Lain were arrested, the affidavit states.
During the search, police said they found multiple small baggies of marijuana weighing a total of 26.9 grams as well as a clear plastic baggie with 2.75 grams of methamphetamine. Police also found a meth pipe, a digital scale and foil.
The narcotics were submitted to OSBI for analysis, police said.