Detectives with Lawton Police Department’s Special Operations Unit arrested three suspects after two separate controlled buys of fentanyl on June 20.

An undercover LPD detective used a confidential informant to conduct a controlled buy during the morning at Heath Harless’ residence at 2406 SW D, according to the probable cause affidavit. After the informant had brought the detective six blue M30 fentanyl pills, a search warrant was obtained and executed, police said.