Seaman Kenneth Stokley died unclaimed, with no family and no estate to speak of, but he did not go unremembered.
At his memorial service at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Fort Sill National Cemetery Shelter 2, a few hundred people came to make sure Stokley didn’t leave this world alone.
The word was spread first by Matthew Priest, the assistant director of the cemetery, and quickly spread through word of mouth to every veterans’ organization in the area.
Bruce Dwyer is the adjutant for the Mt. Scott Military Order of the Purple Heart. He explained why he, as one of the members of a veteran organization receiving the word, chose to pay his respects.
“We believe no one should formally depart this world with no one to say goodbye,” Dwyer said.
A crowd had already begun to form at the cemetery by 9:20 a.m. A line of cars and motorcycles parked along both sides of the road leading in, and people crowded around the small information and restroom building, some talking, some drinking coffee.
The attendees were mostly veterans and uniformed, active-duty service members of all military branches. Flags for organizations such as the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association and the Patriot Guard Riders were scattered throughout the procession, flowing in the wind as the riders arrived and dismounted to mingle with the gathering.
Finally, at 10 a.m., John McNeal, an American Legionnaires and volunteer coordinator for Fort Sill National Cemetery, announced that the service would begin at Shelter 2, near the cemetery’s columbarium.
Most of the crowd walked the several yards to the shelter, which consists of a brick base and awning not nearly large enough to contain the gathered crowd. Others drove the distance, including nearly all of those who rode motorcycles to the service. Their bikes’ low rumble drowned out what little conversation still broke the solemn silence.
McNeal delivered the eulogy. Little is known about Stokley and the life he led, so McNeal’s speech was necessarily brief.
“Today, we represent his family, those he loved, and those who loved him, who can’t be here today,” McNeal said.
When McNeal finished his remarks, a flag was folded for Stokley. The process of folding it took several minutes, and most of the crowd stood at attention, some saluting, some with bowed heads. The only sound that broke the solemn quiet was the wind and the metal latches of the flag poles banging against their posts, like ringing bells.
Stephen Lewis, another veteran of Vietnam who served with the 101st Infantry, stood behind awhile as the crowd dispersed. He spoke about his thoughts on the honor of service, and the importance of attending memorials for veterans, both claimed and unclaimed.
“When a veteran dies, he doesn’t just die. He becomes one of God’s favorite little Hell’s Angels,” Lewis said.
Stokley had been cremated before the ceremony and interred in the columbarium. He served in the U.S. Navy during Vietnam, and he died with little other than his name, but Tuesday morning, he was surrounded by friends — and brothers.