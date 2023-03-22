On the wind-whipped west range of Fort Sill on Tuesday morning, a row of large tan trucks raced off a road and onto the rolling countryside.
They positioned themselves in place to defend any incoming arms or air power that could approach. It was practice for a very real war going on.
The camouflage-clad and knit-capped soldiers scurrying around the equipment, tightening loose bolts or hauling fiber optic lines into place, were shouting their commands in the tongue of their homeland.
These 65 Ukrainian soldiers were finishing up their 600 hours of training on the Patriot Air Defense System before returning later this week to Europe where simulation and tactical will turn to practical training on the actual Patriot Missile before returning to their homeland to return to the fight against Russia.
Brig. Gen. Shane P. Morgan, commanding general of the Army Fires Center of Excellence, said since the Ukrainians’ Jan. 15 arrival, they’ve trained around six days a week for between 10 to 11 hours a day. With their battle experience, these soldiers were able to go further with their condition-based training plan to return to the war more ready than most.
“These Ukrainian soldiers are experienced and absolutely a quick study,” he said. “They are the best of what they do in air defense in Ukraine.”
Morgan addressed the 18 members of the press from local to internationally known outlets like CNN, The New York Times and Voice of America. He reminded them the Army post has “a rich history dating back to 1869.”
Fort Sill serves as “a critical training center for field artillery, air defense artillery and ordinances as well as serving as a hub for basic training and educational development." He said the Ukrainians’ training is “vital” to protect their country.
Col. Martin L. O’Donnell said the Ukrainians will next travel to Europe for training with soldiers from the Netherlands and Germany to include live-fire training. All this is part of a larger international effort involving 50 countries in assisting Ukraine, he said.
“They all understand the Ukrainians’ battle against Russia,” he said. “Ukraine matters to the United States … to our partners and the world.”
It’s a battle, O’Donnell said, that falls back on these soldiers to protecting “democracy, sovereignty and territorial security.”
“I am certain their actions these past months will defend Ukraine,” he said.
It was just over a year ago, Feb. 24, 2022, when the Russian Army began its assault and invasion of Ukraine. Long part of the Soviet Union, Ukraine declared itself an independent country on Aug. 24, 1991. In February and March 2014, Russia invaded and annexed Crimea, taking it from Ukraine. A military occupation has followed in the years after.
A Fort Sill senior leader said these serving soldiers have “many seasoned combat vets” among them. They have been quick to learn, especially with the assistance of translators to help bridge the language barriers.
“It’s been a true honor to meet and train these soldiers,” he said.
Through their training, he said these soldiers have faced some real-world issues in real time. With repetition and training under their belts, there is confidence they will be prepared for whatever situations could arise in defending Ukraine from attack from the skies.
The seriousness of what these 65 soldiers face when they return to Ukraine is truly life and death. Though predominantly males, there were female soldiers with the battalion. According to the Fort Sill senior leader, all understand the reality awaiting these soldiers.
“It brings a sense of realization that brings a sense of urgency (to the training),” he said. “When they go in, you know they are under threat.”
A Fort Sill training officer said these American and Ukrainian soldiers who have been working together have grown closer. Fort Sill made amenities to have soups available for the visiting soldiers as it is a big part of their diets. However, American soldiers shared some hospitality through grilling hamburgers and barbecue, much to the Ukrainians’ delights. It could be called a culinary cultural exchange.
“It’s been a great experience knowing these soldiers will be using this and they will be successful in the field,” he said.
With that, the Ukrainian soldiers raced back to their positions to break down the location and ready the gear for movement to defend another location.