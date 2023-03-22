Patriot Missile fires

Sixty-five Ukrainian soldiers have finished almost 600 hours of training on the Patriot Air Defense System before leaving for Europe to ready to return to war with Russia.

 By Sgt. Ian Vega-Cerezo, 32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command

On the wind-whipped west range of Fort Sill on Tuesday morning, a row of large tan trucks raced off a road and onto the rolling countryside.

They positioned themselves in place to defend any incoming arms or air power that could approach. It was practice for a very real war going on.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

