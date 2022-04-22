Editor’s note: This is a followup to a story that originally ran on March 2.
Every day, Lyudmila Eppler, known affectionately as Mila, learns about a new tragedy from her motherland, Ukraine.
Friends tell her about people losing their homes.
“One of my friends lost her house they were building for years with the family. (Russians) came, killed their dog, burned the house and captured two men from the family,” Mila said, “As I know, one man (was returned) but the other was killed.”
They tell her of people starving in the streets.
“Another group of friends were going to Borodyanka to bring food to the people there. We were sending them some donated money. My friend, who I’m in touch with, told me that she couldn’t take any pictures there, so horrible it was … the people were just skin and bones.”
Others told her of returning to Bucha, a Ukrainian city where Russian troops were accused of committing war crimes. They spoke of cleaning broken glass from the streets, and of atrocities impossible to understand.
“At some point, it was so much stress from all the horror that I stopped watching news and social media for a while ... I have to take care of my baby and should be strong for her,” Mila said.
Mila is a yoga teacher who met her husband, Andrew Eppler, while organizing a yoga festival in Ukraine a few years ago. They were married within a year of meeting, and she soon found herself living in Oklahoma, thousands of miles from her homeland. The couple now have a young daughter.
In March, shortly after the initial invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces, Mila spoke with The Lawton Constitution about the reality of life on the ground in Ukraine — from her parent’s struggle to keep the lights on as they went in and out of bomb shelters all day, to her cousins’ attempts to join the Ukrainian resistance.
“My cousins were trying to join the resistance, but they were told that there were too many people already, and not enough gear for them, it feels like it was a long time ago. This war is too long, ” Mila said. “They got out of Kyiv some time back and went to their (homeland) near Zhytomyr. It feels safer because our family has relatives there who live from the land. So, even if the village will be cut off from the electricity, they still will have food and will be able to cook it.”
At the beginning of the war, one of Mila’s biggest concerns was the safety of her parents. She was speaking with them every two hours — day or night. A few weeks after her original interview with The Constitution, her parents finally made the decision to leave Ukraine. It was a decision they did not make lightly.
“I think they were pressured by me and my mom’s health. I was trying to talk them into going to Europe every day. It’s really hard to know that your parents are under bombing, and I was very much worrying about my mom’s health, because all this stress was bringing her down a lot.”
The day her parents made the decision to leave Ukraine, her mother called her father at work and told him, “I want to leave now.” He told his employer and then the two of them left for the train station to hopefully catch a train out of the country.
They were told that trains were running west out of Ukraine, but no one could give them a schedule. The trains were not running on a set timetable in an effort to avoid Russian attacks. The couple waited at the station with other desperate refugees for 15 hours.
That evening, there was an announcement. Trains would be arriving in the station within minutes. People rushed forward, hoping, praying, for a spot. Then the sirens started. There was no shelter on the platform. The bombs could come at any moment.
The trains did not stop. Mila’s parents watched as they sped past, their lights off, heading west.
Later that night, another train was announced. This one did stop. Her parents were standing near a door looking into a car packed with people when suddenly a medical crew arrived and forced the door open by hand, disappearing inside. Moments later they emerged from the crush of riders with a woman on a stretcher.
“A woman had died on the train,” Mila said, “that horrible accident let my parents, and a few others, get on the train. The train ran without lights to not be noticed by the Russians. People were standing or sitting on the floor. My parents didn’t even know where they were going, just that they were moving away from the bombings.”
The train stopped again in the city of Lviv, where the couple spent the night with a family friend who let them rest, gave them food and helped secure them a taxi to the Slovakian border.
The next day, after an arduous four-hour road trip to the border, her parents finally left Ukraine behind — beginning a new journey to Prague, in the Czech Republic, where friends of the family waited to take them in.
“People in Prague gave them a flat in the center of the city for free. And we don’t even know these people, it’s our friend’s friends. People bought them food, clothes and everything they needed. It was so amazing how the Czech people welcomed my parents. They were exhausted and amazed by kindness,” Mila said. “Now my parents are safe and trying to recover themselves as much as they can.”
With her parents in Prague, Mila has felt better, though she still worries daily about her friends and family still in Ukraine.
“Since my parents left, my anxiety eased up, but other, even more horrible things started happening in Ukraine. It’s hard to explain this feeling, when you see your people being tortured ... kids ... I can’t even read about it, but people are going through it in Ukraine,” Mila said. “I realize that we take too much for granted. Nobody knows what can happen, even in a safe and peaceful country. It’s time to be grateful for what we have.”