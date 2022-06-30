DUNCAN — A United States Supreme Court decision Wednesday returned some prosecutorial power to the State of Oklahoma regarding the prosecution of non-Indians in crimes against Indians.
By a 5-4 majority, the court ruled in favor in the landmark case of State of Oklahoma v. Castro-Huerta. The decision holds that the State of Oklahoma has concurrent jurisdiction with the federal government to prosecute non-Indians who commit crimes against Indian victims within Indian Country.
The decision reversed a portion of the 2020 McGirt v. Oklahoma decision that, as pertaining to the Major Crimes Act, much of the eastern portion of the state of Oklahoma remains Native American lands of the prior Indian reservations of the Five Civilized Tribes. The reservations were never disestablished by Congress as part of the Oklahoma Enabling Act of 1906.
District 6 District Attorney Jason Hicks, whose jurisdiction has been affected said its impact has been felt. He called it “a huge victory for the state.”
“This is a monumental moment and a giant step in restoring the State’s ability to keep the public safe,” Hicks said. “This will ensure that the State of Oklahoma will continue to move forward with prosecution of non-Indian offenders by local authorities.”
Due to the McGirt decision, the state had been unable to prosecute a non-Indian when the victim of the crime was Indian.”
Castro-Huerta, a Mexican national, was convicted by a State court jury of abusing his 5-year-old Indian stepdaughter. He was sentenced to serve 35 years in the Oklahoma Department of Correction.
In this case, because his victim was Indian, Oklahoma could not prosecute him.
The State of Oklahoma, represented by the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office, appealed the decision and argued that Oklahoma should retain jurisdiction of the matter because the defendant was a non-Indian.
The U.S. Supreme Court agreed with the State of Oklahoma and ruled that, both, the federal government and the State of Oklahoma have jurisdiction over non-Indian crimes when the victim is an Indian. In rejecting his argument, the Court observed that Castro “would require this Court to treat Indian victims as second-class citizens. We decline to do so.”
Hicks is the District 6 top prosecutor. He has jurisdiction over Caddo, Grady, Stephens and Jefferson counties; recognized tribal land is throughout Stephens and Jefferson counties.
Since the July 2020 McGirt decision, Hicks said it has created a nightmare as cases that would normally be filed in his counties now have to be scrutinized and spread to the federal court if they happen with Indian defendants, victims or on reservation land.
“We have seen multiple cases where we did not have jurisdiction due to the Indian status of the victim,” he said. “It has been difficult for me to explain to victims who were members of a tribe and were victimized by a non-Indian offender that there was nothing my office could do with the case.”
The Castro-Huerta decision is a victory for the State of Oklahoma and particularly for crime victims who are Indian, Hicks declared.
“These cases will remain with the State of Oklahoma instead of being sent to another location for prosecution,” he said.
The case presented by the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office was commendable, Hicks said.
In a statement from Oklahoma Attorney General John M. O’Connor, he called it a “victory for the State of Oklahoma.”
“All Oklahomans, Indian and non-Indian alike, will now receive equal protection against being victimized by non-Indian criminals,” he said.
Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote in the majority opinion that the “vast majority” of residents in Eastern Oklahoma are “not Indians.” He said the State can exercise concurrent jurisdiction over crimes they commit in Indian Country even though tribal governments with sovereignty over those lands never consented.
The majority opinion was joined by Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., as well as Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Amy Coney Barrett.
Justice Neil Gorsuch, who was the deciding vote in favor of the McGirt decision, was joined by Justices Stephen G. Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan in offering dissent to the latest decision.
“One can only hope the political branches and future courts,” Gorsuch wrote, “will do their duty to honor this nation’s promises even as we have failed today to do our own.”
O’connor said Wednesday’s ruling showed “courage” by the U.S. Supreme Court. He said it shows an adamant commitment to equal justice over a what could be considered a tactic.
“Today’s ruling is an important first step in restoring law and order in our great State,” he said. “The State is committed to the safety of all Oklahomans, Indian and non-Indian alike, and now non-Indian criminals cannot use discrimination to escape justice.”
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.