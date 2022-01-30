U.S. Sen. James Lankford doesn’t envy the decision President Biden is facing on Ukraine, but said it is clear what the United States should not do.
“There is no reason our sons and daughters should die in Ukraine,” Lankford told members of the Oklahoma Southwest Alliance when he was in Lawton last week as the group’s guest.
One of the questions Lankford received from OSA members centered on Ukraine and a situation that many of the nation’s leaders fear is deteriorating toward war.
Lankford said while Ukraine doesn’t technically qualify for inclusion in NATO, multiple nations surrounding it do. That’s the reason NATO is concerned about indications Russia may invade the country under its determination to bring nations that speak Russian back under Russian domination. Lankford said invasion will mean guerrilla warfare and street-to-street fighting “and they know it.”
He said the Biden Administration is facing the same situation Russian President Vladimir Putin provoked in the Crimea in 2014, adding Russia will have to determine what it will do. He said while the U.S. definitely should not commit its troops, it could provide materials and other support.
“I don’t envy the position that Biden is in,” he said.
Lankford also pointed out a bit of history for OSA members: members of the Oklahoma National Guard trained Ukraine’s soldiers.
“We were on the ground a full year,” he said.
Lankford said the situation developing in Taiwan, while comparable to what China did in Hong Kong, is more difficult because of its effect on the world economy.
The problem is the majority of semiconductors are manufactured in Taiwan, and it would take the United States at least five years to create a situation where it could manufacture most of its own, he said. China taking over the nation would be a definite problem, Lankford said, predicting China will use the same technique it used in Hong Kong: pour money into the country to get pro-China legislators elected.
He said that technique will be more difficult in Taiwan, explaining Taiwan is not as pro-China as Hong Kong was. But, the effects of such action will ripple across the globe. Lankford compared the situation to the oil embargo of the 1970s, when Middle Eastern countries shut down production to control the supply.
“The whole world depends on semiconductors,” he said.
Lankford also touched on the federal budget, saying Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer “mishandled the calendar.” He said the Senate has worked its way through only three of the 12 bills related to the budget and won’t meet the Feb. 4 deadline needed to avoid a Continuing Resolution because it will spend coming weeks involved in the nomination process to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer.
The result will be a Continuing Resolution to keep federal agencies operating and while that technique will work for most, defense is an exception. Lankford said a Continuing Resolution means “do what you did last year,” a cut-and-paste technique that doesn’t work when defense strategies change and equipment needs evolve. His fear: the Senate won’t get a bill out this year.
He said part of the problem is that Democrats are changing the rules, arguing that because they control the Senate, House and White House, they can force changes in long-standing practices such as funding abortions with federal money. The prohibition against federal funding of abortions has been the standard since 1976, Lankford said, predicting strong opposition.
Lankford also touched on Democratic efforts to end the process of filibuster in the U.S. Senate, something he said would change the way that body has operated for 200 years. He said filibuster plays into the very real necessity of compromise.
“Both sides have to work with each other,” he said, adding that tradition means the Senate has always protected its minority voice, whichever party that may be.
Lankford said that is why the filibuster is important: it forces both sides to work together and helps senators build relationships no matter their political affiliation, enabling them to find common ground.
“When you break the filibuster, you break 200 years of tradition,” he said, adding while things tend to move more slowly in the Senate, that is a reflection of the nation because the Senate is a microcosm of the country at large. “That is why the filibuster is so important.”