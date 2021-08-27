U.S. leaders should have done a better job in the last decade communicating exactly why the military was in Afghanistan, a spokesman for U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe said Thursday.
Luke Holland, the Oklahoma Republican’s chief of staff, outlined the senator’s views as he spoke to members of the Greater Lawton Rotary Club.
Holland, who had known for weeks he would be addressing Rotary Club members, planned that speech around defense spending and the pending vote that will set the new National Defense Appropriations Act into place by fall. He still did that, but not before addressing the chaotic situation in Afghanistan, which was punctuated Thursday by news that multiple bomb blasts had killed at least 12 American military personnel, a count that continued to change through the day.
Holland said he remembers a peaceful country and bright cheerful city when he traveled to Kabul with Inhofe two years ago for a short visit. The group went through the airport that American military personnel now are protecting as they continue to evacuate people from Afghanistan.
“The city was peaceful,” Holland said, adding the contrast to today’s reality “is heartbreaking.”
Holland said former President Donald Trump intended to withdraw American troops “if the condition on the ground warranted withdrawal.” It doesn’t, Holland said, reminding his audience that the entire reason America went into Afghanistan 20 years ago was to battle the Taliban and ISIS. That threat remains, he said, adding that before the withdrawal began, it had been months since American forces recorded a casualty.
Shortly after noon Thursday, media reports cited at least three Marines had been killed in bombing attacks outside the Kabul airport and a nearby hotel popular with Americans. That casualty figure had grown to 12 by late afternoon.
Holland said Inhofe told President Biden the same thing he told President Trump: “do not withdraw all our troops,” instead, recommending the nation leave at least 1,000 troops so the U.S. wasn’t abandoning the reason it went into Afghanistan in the first place.
“The Taliban was able to take over with amazing speed,” Holland said, adding the American military “is doing an amazing job” aiding evacuations and while Inhofe continues to criticize the decisions being made, he strongly supports the military.
Holland said the mission is saving as many Americans “as we can get out,” along with Afghanis who will be endangered by remaining. Holland said he knows one woman whose cousin and family are trying to flee the country, and she’s already learned that another cousin, a doctor, was shot and killed by soldiers going door-to-door. He cited other Afghanis who remain at risk, such as a newly converted group of Christians who, by law, had to register their religious belief with the government.
“That’s basically their death warrant,” he said.
Inhofe has other concerns above the danger to Americans and Afghanis who supported the U.S. mission.
“The senator feels this projects a level of weakness we’ve not seen in a long time,” Holland said, of concerns Russia, China and terrorist groups will take advantage of what they see is a weakened U.S.
Responding to those who are comparing the evacuation of Afghanistan with evacuation of Vietnam, Holland said he believes Afghanistan will “end up being worse,” in terms of its effect. He said the U.S. military went into Afghanistan to topple the Taliban and battle radical terrorists, “and we gave it back,” adding the cost to go back and address the situation after terrorists take over and spread beyond the country’s borders will be greater than it would be to keep some U.S. military in place.