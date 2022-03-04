U.S. Mint announces creation of Purple Heart commemorative coins

The U.S. Mint announced the creation of commemorative coins designed in conjunction with the National Purple Heart Honor Mission that will pay tribute to the service and sacrifice of U.S. military.
The coins will tell the story of the Purple Heart and the sacrifice of military members throughout U.S. history. The coins are available in three limited-edition designs in the form of $5 gold coins, $1 silver coins and half-dollar clad coins.
“These coins are an historic tribute by a grateful nation to the courage displayed by the more than 1.8 million Americans awarded the Purple Heart and their families,” said retired Col. Russell O. Vernon, executive director of the National Purple Heart Honor Mission. “Our Purple Heart recipients don’t see themselves as heroes, but they are proof that the freedom we cherish comes at a cost.”
Bruce Dwyer, a Lawton resident and a recipient of the Purple Heart and member of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, praised the Mint for the coins’ design and creation.
“I am glad to see the Mint issue these Purple Heart coins; this is an honor that was a long time coming,” Dwyer said. “It’s a proud salute for defending our country to every soldier, sailor, marine or airman who has faced our enemies and been wounded or killed in the defense of freedom.”
Coins are available for purchase through the Mint’s website usmint.gov. Those looking to receive more information can also visit PurpleHeartCoins.org.