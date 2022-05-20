For its newest tradition, the United States Field Artillery Association inducted 15 people into its new hall of fame.
The induction was performed at the association’s annual dinner, and brought a crowd of well-dressed soldiers, officers, family and friends who filled the Hilton Garden Inn’s banquet hall on Wednesday evening.
Retired Maj. Gen. Mark McDonald, who served as artillery school commandant on Fort Sill, and president of the Field Artillery Association, said that this year’s dinner would be a special moment in the history of the organization.
“We usually honor just a few people at the dinner,” McDonald said. “This year, we have so many people that deserve some recognition, we decided to do them all at once.”
“We are about to witness history today,” retired Lt. Gen. David Halverson said in his opening remarks. “Some of the inductees have worn stars, some have worn stripes, some have never worn a uniform, but all deserve to be honored.”
While military service was not a requirement to be honored, each honoree had to have done work that contributed to the overall branch of field artillery.
Only two honorees were civilians, one being Lawton resident Patrecia Slayden Hollis.
Hollis was the editor of “Field Artillery,” a professional journal published by the Department of Defense. She became editor in 1995, after serving as managing editor for seven years. She was the first woman — and first civilian — to hold the position.
“I had the greatest job in the world,” Hollis said. “I was a dog with a bone, I loved it. I got to see and do so many things that no other civilian would be able to.”
Hollis said that her nomination was something she’d heard about before the event. While she never expected to win, she said that Halverson and McDonald had been commanding generals while she was editing, and that they both took a special interest in her nomination.
“I’m sure they were happy to get to do this,” Hollis said.
For Hollis, the honor was not taken lightly.
“I’m ecstatic. Tomorrow I’ll be just overjoyed and for awhile after maybe I’ll get down to just giddy,” Hollis said. “This is the pinnacle honor of my life.”
Keynote speaker was Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper, Fort Sill’s current commanding general. He spoke about the magnitude of the ceremony and the people being honored.
“I usually note some of the honorable guests in the room by name, and say some nice words about them,” Kamper said. “But looking around this room tonight, I’d be up here talking way too long.”
Apart from the hall of fame inductees, other awards were given, including to all of the living recipients of the association’s “Musical Tattoo” award, and to three Medal of Honor recipients.