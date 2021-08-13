Comanche County lost almost 3,000 residents between 2010 and 2020, while the City of Lawton lost more than twice that number, according to statistics formally released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau.
Entities across the nation have been waiting for release of those population counts, a release that would have come months ago in a normal census process. But, 2020 wasn't a normal year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and final counts on those numbers weren't released until Thursday (preliminary counts were already had been released). Those numbers are crucial because not only do they reflect the nation's total population and its diversity, they are the figures states need to configure the districts for their seats in Congress, as well as state House and Senate districts.
In Oklahoma, House and Senate officials already have outlined a redistricting plan to reconfigure state seats based on preliminary numbers provided earlier this year. But, the State Legislature must base Oklahoma's congressional districts on numbers provided by the Census Bureau, which were the numbers provided Thursday. State Senate Redistricting Director Keith Beall said at a Lawton meeting last month the Oklahoma Legislature will be called back into special session this fall to complete redistricting for congressional seats.
"We'll adjust (state) House and Senate seats, if necessary," he said, of maps that will first be used for races in 2020.
Oklahoma's population reflects what counters across the nation discovered during the counting process: The U.S. population shifted from its rural areas to its metropolitan areas.
Oklahoma's population of 3,959,353 is 5.5 percent greater than it was in 2010, putting the state into a category that is common throughout the center of the nation: percentage population growth of 5 to 9.9 percent. By contrast, Texas' growth was so great — most of its largest metropolitan areas had the distinction of top 10 growth — that it will gain two congressional seats.
Marc Perry, senior demographer in the population division of the U.S. Census Bureau, said the national trend was that smaller counties lost population while larger counties tended to increase. Almost all of Southwest Oklahoma, including Comanche County, was in the area that recorded "less than zero" percent growth, meaning they lost residents. The two exceptions were Grady and Beckham counties, both in the up to 4.9 percent growth category. Perry said that in all, 52 percent of the nation's counties had less people in 2020 than they had the previous decade, with most counties in the Great Plains losing population.
In Comanche County, the 2020 count is 121,125, 2,973 fewer residents than the 124,098 counted in 2010. By contrast, Canadian and McClain counties grew by more than 20 percent, reflecting what Census Bureau officials said Thursday: rural areas lost ground to metropolitan areas.
But, that growth centered on major metropolitan areas, to include Oklahoma City and Tulsa. Counties in and around those cities had the only substantial growth in Oklahoma and Tulsa was among five metro areas in the nation to cross the 1 million population threshold.
Lawton reflected the trend of fewer people in rural areas. For 2020, Lawton's population is 90,381, or 6,486 less residents than the 96,867 population in 2010. Lawton wasn't unique among the nation's cities. Perry said depressed growth was widespread in the last decade; only the 1930s had slower growth.
"The growth was almost entirely in metro areas," Perry said, reporting all 10 of the nation's most populous cities grew in the last decade.
That growth was good news in places like Texas, which has three of the nation's largest cities (Dallas, San Antonio and Houston). But, Oklahoma had some good news. Cities that saw population gains of at least 100,000 in the past decade include Oklahoma City. Another tidbit for community leaders that have been researching an indoor youth sports complex by investigating investments made by the Plano Sports Association, McKinney, Texas, (one of the communities investigated) was among the fastest growing cities in the nation, based on population size.