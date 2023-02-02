Two Wednesday house fires that began within minutes in different parts of Lawton put city firefighters to the test.
The first call came around 11:45 a.m. sending crews to the house behind 606 SW McKinley to battle a burning house.
The small house was rolling thick, gray/black smoke that stayed low due to the atmospheric pressure as part of the winter weather system in Southwest Oklahoma. Flames were quashed pretty quickly but crews continued to dampen hot spots and diffuse the smoke from the structure.
Power lines that had been connected laid into the neighboring yard. With the power disconnected, a pair of PSO electrical linemen were seen rolling up the wires after the fire was extinguished.
As Fire Marshal Heath Want arrived around noon, a report came out over emergency radios to respond to another house fire, this time in the area of Northwest 19th Street and Lawton Avenue. At least two trucks and accompanying firefighters left the McKinley location to join the new battle.
An unoccupied home with visible flames and smoke greeted the arriving firefighters. This, too, would prove a quick fight for the responders.
No injuries were reported in either location.
The Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause of both fires.
Assistant Fire Chief Kyle Nyhart said the cold of winter is the time for a lot of vacant structure fires in the city. Often, they happen from people simply trying to survive.
“People are trying to stay warm, we get that,” he said. “We see a lot of people just trying to get out of the elements, but with that comes unsafe burning leading to unintended consequences.”
Nyhart said often, people will use extension cords to operate heaters; that’s never a good idea. Always follow manufacturer guidelines, he said.
“We see a fair share of fires this time of year due to improper use of electrical equipment,” he said.
If you have vacant homes in your neighborhood or see someone going into a vacant house, call law enforcement, Nyhart said. It can save another’s property and that person’s life.
Written by Scott Rains scott.rains@swoknews.com.