MEDICINE PARK — Two people were treated for injuries during what investigators called an impaired driving-caused wreck Monday night in northern Comanche County.
Meggie A. Davis, 51, of Hobart, was admitted to Comanche County Memorial Hospital in fair condition with head and internal trunk injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The driver, Michael W. McCarthy, 40, of Hobart, was treated and released from Memorial.
McCarthy was driving a GMC Yukon westbound on Northeast Tackle Box Road shortly before 9:50 p.m. Monday when he went off the road to the right and struck a light pole and, finally, a tree at Allison Road, 2 miles east of Medicine Park, Trooper Tyler Hedges reported. The driver and passenger were wearing seatbelts.
Hedges reported McCarthy was driving impaired and cited driving under the influence as the collision’s cause.
