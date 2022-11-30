Lights
Comstock

MEDICINE PARK — Two people were treated for injuries during what investigators called an impaired driving-caused wreck Monday night in northern Comanche County.

Meggie A. Davis, 51, of Hobart, was admitted to Comanche County Memorial Hospital in fair condition with head and internal trunk injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The driver, Michael W. McCarthy, 40, of Hobart, was treated and released from Memorial.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you