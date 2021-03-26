DUNCAN — A man and woman accused of murdering the other man in their polyamorous relationship are being held on a combined $3.75 million bond for what investigators say were their roles in his death.
Koby William Tidwell, 25, and Rebecca Elizabeth Farber, 36, both of Duncan, made their initial appearances Friday in Stephens County District Court where they were charged.
According to statements made to the police, when Tidwell showed Farber the dead man, he said they had sex twice.
“I don’t know why, but it turned me on when she could look at someone that she said she loved … dead,” Tidwell is quoted as saying.
Tidwell, who is accused of shooting and killing Keith Daniel Williams, 30, last weekend, was charged with second-degree murder after former felony conviction. Conviction is punishable by between 20 years to life in prison due to a prior felony conviction. At least 85 percent of the sentence must be served before being eligible for parole.
Farber is charged with accessory after the fact, records indicate. She faces up to 22 ½ years in prison if convicted due to prior felony convictions.
The pair were picked up by police Tuesday after Williams’ body was found on the railroad tracks behind Delta Nutrition Center, 1110 N. 7th, in Duncan. He was found lying on his back and had a gunshot wound and stippling to the right side of his face, according to the probable cause affidavit. Stippling represents a gun being in close contact to the skin when it went off.
During an interview with Williams’ father and brother, police learned he’d been last seen two or three days prior with Tidwell when the pair came over to shower and do laundry, the affidavit states. Afterwards, they later picked up Farber from work and all went to their home at 1313 N. 7th. Investigators learned from speaking with Williams' family that both men were in a relationship with Farber.
Police went to the home on Nth. 7th where they found Farber and another man and woman. While waiting for a search warrant to be issued, Tidwell was found inside the garage after he, apparently, fell through the ceiling, according to the affidavit. Police found a 9mm bullet in Tidwell’s pants pocket, Tidwell would later confess to shooting Williams with the same caliber of weapon. Tidwell, Farber and two witnesses were taken to the police department.
According to the affidavit, Tidwell at first acted confused about the situation and said he considered Williams a brother. Later, he admitted to shooting Williams in the face and to leaving him on the tracks.
Farber admitted to being at the senior citizens building with Williams when Tidwell showed up and was upset she’d been gone longer than 20 minutes. She said the men began to argue and she left, the affidavit states. Tidwell said Williams “took a swing” at him but missed. He returned the missed punch by grabbing a 9mm handgun from his waistband of his pants and shooting him in the face, the affidavit states. He said he waited for Farber to make it home before shooting so she wouldn’t hear it.
Twenty minutes later, Tidwell showed up at the house with Williams’ bike and said, “He’s dead.” At first, she believed Tidwell meant he was going to fight Williams when he got back.
Farber was taken to the body because she didn’t believe he’d killed Williams, according to Tidwell. He said they had sex multiple times after viewing the body, the affidavit states.
“That was the rawest emotion I have ever seen in my entire life, ever felt in my entire life, the best sex I ever had,” he said, according to the affidavit. “I don’t know why, but it turned me on when she could look at someone that she said she loved … dead. And then wanna have sex after. … It just amazed me and intrigued me and enthralled me.”
Tidwell said he didn’t know where the gun was after dumping it. He said it was Farber’s idea to burn his clothes.
One witness said he’d been staying with Tidwell and Farber for about a week and he had been getting an “odd vibe" that something was wrong but didn’t know exactly what it was, the affidavit states. He said it was odd he hadn’t heard from Williams in days. He’d also heard the others in a room behind closed doors talking about Tidwell shooting Williams.
The other witness said he arrived, along with his girlfriend and that he, too, hadn’t seen Williams in a couple of days, which was odd. When investigators told him Williams was dead, he said Farber had called for him to come to the house because she needed help. He said she never needed his help.
When he arrived, he said Tidwell was asleep. According to the affidavit, Farber made a gun gesture with her hand indicating Williams was killed by Tidwell. However, he said, she lies a lot and he didn’t know if it was true. When his girlfriend learned Williams was dead, she asked if they should go look but he said he didn’t want any part of it, the affidavit states.
His girlfriend said Farber took her to Williams’ body. When they went back to the house, she said Farber and Tidwell had sex, the affidavit also states she said Tidwell was going to kill one of the other men but she stopped that from happening. She said Farber showed no emotion. She said Farber had burned clothes involved in the killing.
Farber told investigators she, Tidwell and Williams are in a polyamorous relationship where they are together but are allowed to sleep with others, as well, according to the affidavit. She said she’d last seen Williams a couple of days before being interviewed. When told he was found dead, investigators said she cried and said she didn’t believe it.
According to the affidavit, investigators said after leaving the interview room, Tidwell began to talk as if he was speaking to Farber.
“I did this all for you,” he said. “Remember me. Write me. I love you.”
Tidwell has a prior Stephens County felony conviction from August 2016, for possession of an offensive weapon on school property, records indicate.
Farber has two prior Stephens County felony convictions from January 2020 for larceny of an automobile and conspiracy to commit robbery.
Held on $2.5 million bond, Tidwell returns to court at 9 a.m. May 19 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.
Faber is being held on $1.25 million bond. She, too, returns to court at 9 a.m. May 19 for her preliminary hearing conference.