FORT COBB — Two teens were flown to an Oklahoma City hospital for treatment following a Monday morning crash east of Fort Cobb.
Jesse Hefley, 18, of Elgin, and Samuel Lankister, 19, of Fort Cobb, were each flown to OU Medical Center and admitted in fair condition with head and internal trunk injuries, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Hefley was driving a Mazada 3 eastbound on a Caddo County Road shortly before 1:15 a.m. Monday when he went off the roadway to the right and struck a bridge guard rail and came to rest in a creek 4 miles east of Fort Cobb, Trooper Joshua Jackson reported. Both teens were wearing seatbelts.
The condition of the driver and cause of the wreck remain under investigation.
