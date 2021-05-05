MANITOU — A pair of separate Sunday wrecks a little over an hour apart sent Tillman County residents to the hospital.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP), a Sunday night wreck south of Manitou that remains under investigation may have been caused by drinking and driving.
Betty L. Lady, 62, of Manitou, was taken to Jackson County Memorial Hospital in Altus for a blood draw and during her visit, she began to complain of pain, according to Trooper Josh Tinsley’s report. She was transferred to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City where she was admitted in serious condition with arm and internal trunk injuries.
Lady was driving a Kia Sorento southbound in the northbound lanes of U.S. 183 shortly before 9:15 p.m. when a Peterbilt tractor-trailer rig driven by Julio C. Ramirez was approaching northbound, Tinsley reported. Ramirez swerved to the left to avoid hitting the Kia. Lady drove the Kia into the rear dual axles of the rig, about 2 miles south of Manitou.
Ramirez, 45, of Plainview, Texas, was not injured.
Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, according to the report.
Tinsley reported Lady had an odor of alcohol. The cause of the collision remains under investigation.
Speeding on a dirt road is blamed for a motorcycle wreck Sunday evening.
The OHP reported Kenneth W. Mantooth, 60, of Tipton, was admitted to Comanche County Memorial Hospital where he was admitted in fair condition with internal trunk injuries.
Mantooth was driving a Honda Grom motorcycle westbound on East Tillman County Road 1690 shortly after 8 p.m. when he tried to drive over ruts in the dirt roadway, Trooper Scott Hazel reported. Mantooth, who was wearing a helmet, was separated from the bike when it turned over, just short of 6 miles northwest of Manitou.
Hazel reported driving at an unsafe speed for the type of roadway as the cause of the wreck