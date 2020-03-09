Two people were shot Saturday night during an incident in the Sheridan Road Walmart parking lot and one victim trying to flee the scene wrecked into multiple vehicles, according to police.
Police and responders were called around 10 p.m. to the parking lot, 1002 N. Sheridan, on the report of the shooting and collisions. A man and woman were found to have suffered gunshot wounds, according to Sgt. Tim Jenkins, Lawton Police information officer. What led to the shooting remains under investigation.
The male victim attempted to escape the incident but ended up striking multiple vehicles in the parking lot with his Chevrolet Suburban. Jenkins said there were minor injuries stemming from that part of the incident, as well.
The suspect fled the scene after the incident, according to Jenkins.
The female victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment to her non-life-threatening injuries.
Jenkins said more information will be released when available.