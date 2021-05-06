ALTUS — Jared White and Jessica Massey were recently selected as members of the 2021 All-Oklahoma/All-USA Academic Team based upon their excellence in scholarship, leadership and service.
Jared White is a sophomore from Hobart majoring in biology. He is the son of Corey White and Shelby Reimer and plans to transfer to Oklahoma State University after graduation.
Jessica Massey is a sophomore from Altus majoring in biology. She is the daughter of Christopher and Jennifer Massey and plans to transfer to Southwestern Oklahoma State University after graduation.
“We are extremely proud of Jared and Jessica and their academic excellence while at Western. These outstanding individuals have exemplified the Pioneer spirit and we are grateful they began their collegiate journey with us,” said Chad Wiginton, Western Oklahoma State College president.
The All-USA program is sponsored by the Phi Theta Kappa National Honor Society. Students were selected for their intellectual rigor, academic achievement, leadership, and civic growth, and for extending their educational experiences to better themselves, their schools, and their surrounding communities. More than 2,000 students were nominated by their colleges for the scholarship program.