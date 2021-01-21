A 27-year-old Lawton man with five prior felony convictions is in jail for a pair of attempts to elude Lawton police, one in December and the other on Jan. 14.
According to his prison record, it’s not the first time he’s tried to elude the law.
Gabriel Anthony Longoria made his initial appearance in Comanche County District Court where he was charged separately. According to records, the first case included a felony charge of endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police, as well as a misdemeanor count of failure to wear a seatbelt. In the second case, he received another felony charge of eluding as well as four misdemeanor charges: leaving the scene of an accident involving damage, possession of controlled dangerous substance, required position and method of turning and failure to maintain insurance.
Due to his prior convictions, the eluding charge is punishable by up to 25 years per count.
The first charges stem from a Dec. 16, 2020, high-speed police pursuit that reached up to 60 mph in a residential neighborhood and endangered numerous other people, according to the charge.
Police saw a Toyota Corolla pass and the driver, Longoria, wasn’t wearing a seatbelt. When officers tried to make a traffic stop, Longoria is accused of throwing something out the window and taking off. He narrowly missed a man and woman walking in the road to avoid a large water puddle, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.
The Toyota stopped in the 1800 block of Northwest Taylor Avenue and Longoria escaped on foot, the affidavit states. One of the people inside the car that was left behind told police Longoria had thrown a gun out the window during the pursuit; it was not recovered.
Police caught back up with Longoria on Jan. 14 when he was driving a GMC Envoy. It would take another chase to catch him, however.
According to the probable cause affidavit, when an officer tried to pull him over, he did a U-turn on Cache Road, ran a red light and took off, later turning into a residential neighborhood. Investigators said he ran some stop signs, nearly hit a pedestrian and tried to get away.
Once he reached Northwest Ozmun Avenue, Longoria got out of the GMC while it was still moving and it hit a parked vehicle, the affidavit states. He was found by police while hiding between two buildings.
Longoria has five prior felony convictions from California: San Bernardino County — November 2013, extortion; Monterey County — November 2013, extortion; October 2015, eluding; April 2018, evading police and assault with a dangerous weapon, records indicate.
Longoria, who is being held on $20,000 bond for each new case, returns to court at 3 p.m. March 11 for his preliminary hearing conference.
