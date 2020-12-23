Lawton, OK (73501)

Today

Sunny with gusty winds. Morning high of 58F with temps falling to near 40. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 27F. NNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.