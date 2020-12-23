The same northwest Lawton convenience store and clerk were robbed twice in less than 24 hours.
Lawton Police Sgt. Michael Albert reported the first robbery was around 5 p.m. Sunday at Stripes, 5214 Cache Road. An unknown man was inside the store when, the clerk said, he came to the side of the counter where she was getting money sorted.
According to the report, the suspect “lunged toward her and forcefully grabbed cash from her hand” before fleeing the store on foot. Video footage of the incident was given to police.
Just over 20 hours later, the same store and clerk were robbed at knifepoint.
The store clerk said a male came into the store around 1:40 p.m. Monday to buy some things. While at the register, she said the man pulled out a knife and forcefully grabbed cash from the register, the report states. He then fled in an unknown direction.
Video evidence from this robbery was also provided to police.