A Lawton man is being held on $500,000 bond after he was accused of having over 2 pounds of methamphetamine following a Tuesday traffic stop.
Gabriel Jermaine Godfrey, 42, made his initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with felony counts of aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs, two counts of possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute, maintaining a place for keeping/selling controlled substance and acquiring proceeds from drug activity after prior felony convictions, records indicate. Due to the prior convictions, he faces up to 40 years in prison for the trafficking count and would have to serve at least 85 percent of the sentence before consideration for parole.
Lawton Police Detective Jeff Hall said he clocked Godfrey traveling 65 in a 55 miles per hour zone on Interstate 44 and followed him to a home in the 400 block of Northwest 5th Street. According to the affidavit, the officer pulled behind Godfrey and he began to back up towards the officer until Hall drew his weapon and commanded him to stop.
Hall said he had Godfrey show his hands but he continued to put his right hand back inside the vehicle. Hall and another detective took Godfrey out of the vehicle and asked if there was anything in the car they needed to know about. Godfrey told them to check the center console.
According to the affidavit, a bag containing large amount of methamphetamine was found. It weighed 961 grams. Hall said $1,262 in cash was found in Godfrey’s pocket.
A search warrant was attained for Godfrey’s home at 1410 SW Dr. Charles Whitlow. During the search, police found meth in two baggies, cocaine, multiple items of drug paraphernalia and several items with meth residue, the affidavit states. Multiple cameras were affixed to the home and connected to a monitor providing a live feed of filmed activity. Two cell phones were also collected.
One of the baggies from the home had 2.7 grams of meth, the second contained 28.9 grams and the cocaine weighed 5.1 grams, the affidavit states.
Godfrey has prior convictions from Comanche County: August 2013, unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; and April 2019, distribution of controlled dangerous substance – including possession with intent to distribute.
Held on $500,000 bond, Godfrey returns to court for his preliminary hearing conference at 3 p.m. March 30, records indicate.
