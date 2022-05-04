Two more monuments honoring the military, its personnel and its families will be added to Elmer Thomas Park, if the City Council accepts recommendations made by the City Planning Commission.
Commissioners recommended proposals last week adding the USS Oklahoma City Anchor Memorial and the Gold Star Families Memorial to the military monument area designated along the lake’s eastern edge, northeast of existing monuments along Northwest 3rd Street. An existing sidewalk — to be designated Memorial Trail — now ends at the War Memorial. Agreements with the two entities sponsoring the new memorials will specify those sponsors must extend the sidewalk to their memorial, unless the City of Lawton does it first, said Parks and Recreation Director Christine James.
City of Lawton officials have said their ultimate plan is to pave a sidewalk around the lake, creating a walkway that will connect to a sidewalk that already exists on the west side of the lake. James said city staff has applied for grants to help fund that project.
The anchor memorial is an Eagle Scout project coordinated by Matthew Aguilar. James said the anchor will come from the USS Oklahoma City, a submarine that is being decommissioned. Aguilar has traveled to Puget Sound in Washington State, where the sub is being stored, and has tentative approval from the Navy to secure the anchor from the submarine, conditional upon approval from local entities and funding to make the project a reality.
James said conceptual designs for the monument have been approved and the parks staff is working to set a location. While the exact site hasn’t been selected, it will be near the War Memorial, she said. With approval from the City Planning Commission, the proposal will be taken to the Parks and Recreation Commission this week, before both recommendations are taken to the City Council for final action.
The monument will include the restored anchor from the submarine and a panel providing information on the USS Oklahoma City. The monument’s centerpiece will be the anchor used by the USS Oklahoma City and 20 feet of chain, about 7,500 pounds of weight in all. James said it is Aguilar’s responsibility to coordinate the anchor’s move to Oklahoma; a company already has agreed to power blast the anchor to clean it, then seal it for placement outside. Aguilar’s coordination efforts, to include funding, is part of his work to earn Eagle Scout status.
The submarine arrived at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard Nov. 22 to start her inactivation and decommissioning process. It was the second ship in the U.S. Navy to be named after Oklahoma City.
The City Council already has approved the concept for the Gold Star Families Memorial, and members also directed city staff in August 2021 to begin working with the Hershel “Woody” William Medal of Honor Foundation to find a permanent site.
“It will be next to the anchor memorial, to the north,” James said.
According to designs, the memorial wall will be set in a circular paved area. The completed wall will be about 6 feet tall at its tallest point, taping down to about 3 feet, with a cutout of a saluting American soldier standing at its tallest point, with inscriptions for homeland, family, patriot and sacrifice alongside. A Gold Star Family is the immediate family of a fallen service member who died during a time of conflict.
James said while the Parks and Recreation staff have plans to extend the existing sidewalk all around the lake at some future date, “these two don’t want to wait.”
James said city staff will place new monuments along the walkway — there are no plans to relocate existing ones — with each new sponsoring entity responsible for extending the sidewalk, unless the City of Lawton already has built one.