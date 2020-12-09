A pair of women are wanted for allegations that they exposed their unborn babies to several drugs during pregnancy.
The Comanche County District Court issued felony arrest warrants Monday for charges of child neglect for Cheri Lynn Bread, 40, address unknown, and Jessica Maria Garcia, 28, of Lawton, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to life in prison.
Bread gave birth to a child on Oct. 7 and is accused of having benzodiazepines and opiates in her blood stream, according to the probable cause affidavit. An umbilical cord test revealed the child tested positive for opiates.
Garcia gave birth on Nov. 7 and her blood tested positive for methamphetamine, amphetamines, benzodiazepines and THC, the probable cause affidavit states. The child’s umbilical cord tested positive for meth and THC.
During an interview with investigators, Garcia admitted she’d used meth and marijuana before she knew she was pregnant at five months as well as “approximately every day after she found out she was pregnant,” the affidavit states.
Each woman’s arrest warrant bond was set at $25,000 cash.