Two more Comanche County Detention Center inmates are accused of taking part in the Oct. 17 assault of another inmate.
Steve Leana, 34, and Richard Rasheed Smith, 24, each made initial appearances Monday in Comanche County District Court where each received felony charges of aggravated assault and battery and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and battery, records indicate. The conspiracy count is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
They are accused of joining Ziakorey Demon Barner, a.k.a. Foe Day, 26, of Oklahoma City, in committing the attack. He, too, made his initial appearance Monday.
The three men are accused of cooking up a plan to assault the inmate along with three others who have not been charged yet.
The inmate was assaulted with feet and fists by the men shortly before 2:30 a.m. Oct. 17 while in the jail, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Leana, who has an October 2018 felony conviction from Sonoma County, Calif., for violation of a protective order has been in jail since December 2020 after he was charged with first-degree burglary. He is accused of a break-in to assault an ex-girlfriend. He has been held on $30,000 bond.
Leana and Smith are each slated for the January/February 2022 jury trial docket.
Smith will be tried for a first-degree murder allegation. He is accused of killing Amber Conner, 28, during a domestic incident at District SIX10 Apartments, 610 SW 52nd. He has been in jail on $2 million bond since he was charged in January 2020.
Barner was in jail after being charged with first-degree murder in September 2020 with the shooting that killed Donald Bowman, 60, while he was inside his home’s bedroom at 203 NW Northwood. He is in jail on $5 million bond for that case.
All three men are held on $30,000 additional bonds and are slated for 3 p.m. Jan. 24, 2022, preliminary hearing conferences.