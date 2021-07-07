City of Lawton sanitation crews have collected enough bulk debris to fill up a cargo ship with 100,000 cubic feet of space.
And, that’s just through the end of May.
The city moved into its new trash collection system April 5, replacing what for decades had been twice-a-week residential collections with once-a-week residential pickup and once-a-month curbside bulk collections. The result: 594 tons of bulk debris collected in April and another 519 tons in May (city officials still are calculating June’s total). That’s 2,226,000 pounds of debris picked up from residential curbs, or 1,113 tons (the cargo ship referenced above has a tonnage of 1,000 tons).
Public Works Director Larry Wolcott said the program has been successful, noting the solid waste collection division knew going in the bulk debris component would be well used, based on the amount of bulk items and yard waste collected in previous years during the twice-a-year citywide bulk pickups and Trash Off. As you would expect, yard waste — grass clipping, tree debris and other vegetation — is common, but so is furniture and cardboard.
He said the net result has been a 20 percent increase in refuse collected at the curbside in the first three months of the program, versus the previous average. That’s slightly more than what the city was expecting.
“When we proposed this program it was calculated that each resident who utilized the program would be receiving a 19 percent increase in service provided at the curb and so far it has surpassed this number,” he said.
The process hasn’t been without problems, especially in bulk debris collection, but city administrators are working on solutions.
Wolcott said some issues will be resolved as residents are better educated about bulk debris regulations, such as amount (people are putting out more than they are permitted) and placement of items in places such as under trees, on top of water/gas meters, and against fences (as with polycarts, bulk debris cannot be placed within 5 feet of such items because it interferes with the equipment). Those problems are beginning to lessen, he said.
“As we are completing our third complete month of this program, we are starting to see bulk item replacement improve and bulk sizing more in accordance with the 4 cubic yards that our program was designed for,” Wolcott said.
Because residents are really, really using the system, collections are taking longer than city administrators initially projected. Wolcott said crews have needed three to five days per area to collect bulk debris. Those lags aren’t due entirely to the amount of debris. Wolcott said Lawton also has had to wait longer than expected for delivery of new collection equipment while coping with staffing shortages. He expects the problems to begin ebbing.
“We anticipate future bulk collections to begin on Wednesday and be completed in fully Friday,” he said, explaining new equipment is arriving and being put into the field, while the amount of debris will begin ebbing (collections typically taper off when the growing season slows).
But, that doesn’t mean it won’t ramp up again. History tells the solid waste division that bulk collections ramp up again during the holidays and around tax season, when items such as appliances and mattresses are replaced.
The division also is working to resolve its personnel shortage, although it still has vacancies.
“It has been very hard to retain employees with the job market looking for CDL (commercial driver license) drivers across the board and trying to compete with various incentives for employees not to work,” he said, of a problem city administrators say is common across the nation.
Wolcott said staffing and equipment issues are among the only changes he would like to see, to make the program more successful. He said the remaining grapple arm trucks used to pick up heavy debris are to be put on line this week, a step he predicted “will greatly influence our bulk collection times.” And, he said changes are in the works to help the solid waste division reach an adequate manning level to support operation of all bulk debris equipment.
City administrators also will be going to the City Council this summer to make changes in city code that will allow the division to begin strictly imposing bulk guidelines. That will include a new fee for residents who put out more than 4 cubic yards of debris per cycle. In addition, bulk debris put out during non-collection weeks would receive violations and/or will be scheduled for an out-of-cycle collection, at an additional fee. Household or loose trash placed at the curb for bulk collection also will receive violation notices.
Wolcott said he isn’t yet certain about the effect of a change the council already implemented: an agreement to support a privately operated curbside recycling program. He expects the impact to be minimal.
“Recycling is a great concept for the community, but the true impact on our collection volumes may not be to a degree that would greatly affect our solid waste programs, depending upon the participation rate,” he said.