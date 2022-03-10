Two Lawton Public School students will be among the 100 students across the state to be honored at the Academic All-State Awards in May of this year.
Emily Masters, a MacArthur High School senior, and Justin Strickland, of Eisenhower High School, will be attending the award reception and banquet on May 21s at the Omni Hotel in Oklahoma City.
To be recognized as an Academic All-State winner, students must have, students must have a 4.0 GPA, and a score of at least 30 on their ACTs, among other requirements.
Masters said she wasn’t aware of all the requirements before her counselor, Rose Sauseda, recommended she apply.
“My counselor told me about it first, so I’m pretty sure she nominated me,” Masters said.
To qualify, Master’s also had to write an essay based on a prompt given earlier in the year. Her prompt was to write a response to the statement, “Books are like doors and windows,” expanding on the idea and describing what it means to her.
Masters hopes to study business management and marketing after she graduates this year, and said that she has a color coded spreadsheet for colleges she would like to attend, and either has applied to or will. She said the one she hopes the most to be accepted to is Rice University, a private and extremely exclusive school in Houston, Tx.
“That’s my reach school,” Masters said. “Not a lot of people are accepted there, but I hope I can go.”
She said she wanted particularly to thank her counselor, Sauseda, for helping her to receive the All-State honor, as well as helping her find several other opportunities she otherwise might not have known were available.
“I appreciate that she’s been so on top of scholarship opportunities,” Masters said. “She’s always let me know what was available to me.”
Strickland said he was excited to receive the award, and hoped it would open doors for him in the future.
“I was not expecting it at all,” Strickland said. “With it being such a select award, I’m hoping that, with it on my resume, it will alow me to continue my education in the strongest possible way.”