Two local historic buildings, the Apache Historical Society Museum and the Saddle Mountain Mission Church, have been added to the list of 2022 Most Endangered Places by Preservation Oklahoma, Inc., a private, nonprofit organization.
Both sites are in serious danger of falling apart, but the respective owners of the sites have a very different way of dealing with the problem.
Chantry Banks, executive director of Preservation Oklahoma, said that the level of damage varies from property to property. But while the Apache Historical Society has undertaken efforts to preserve the building that occupies a prominent corner in the middle of the small town in southern Caddo County, there doesn’t seem to be much hope right now for the much needed renovations and repairs of Saddle Mountain Mission Church.
The church, built in 1903, is located in the privately-owned Eagle Park in Cache, which also hosts the famous Quanah Parker Star House, which is in equally poor condition as the church building, according to Preservation Oklahoma.
The church was originally built in Saddle Mountain, 15 miles north of Cache. In 1963, it was moved to Eagle Park, a privately-held amusement park, where it still resides. The park is owned by Wayne Gibson, whose parents built it in the 1960s. Gibson also owns the Trading Post, a restaurant that directly borders Eagle Park to the east, just south of the junction of Oklahoma 115 with U.S. 62.
“The Star House is an iconic building, we get asked a lot about it,” Banks said. “The church is not as well known, but it has important history with its past mission work. It’s important to highlight that.”
Both structures have become run down over the years. The reason that the church ended up on the list of most endangered places in Oklahoma and not the Star House is that the church is less known than Star House, Banks said.
Banks emphasized that the church is “savable” and that progress “is going to be made with the Star House.”
“If we see progress with the Star House, we may see progress with the church as well,” he said.
Gibson confirmed that there are efforts made to preserve the Star House. However, he didn’t want to specify what those efforts are. He said that he’s “not aware” of any progress being made on the preservation of the church.
Banks expressed his wish for the church to be eventually returned to its original location in Saddle Mountain.
Things look better for the Apache Historical Society Museum. The Apache Historical Society started a fundraiser over a year ago to repair the iconic museum building.
Sixty percent of the fundraising goal has been reached, Robert Swanda, president of the Apache Historical Society, said. This allowed for urgently needed repairs of the north wall that was about to fall off due to water damage as well as the area around the entry. The problem: The rocks couldn’t just be pushed back into place. The entire wall had to come down. A temporary wall was installed.
“Compared to from a year ago, it looks 100 percent better, but we have to finish it,” Swanda said. According to him, several windows need to be rebuilt. The building also is in need of a new roof and new doors.
About $100,000 to $120,000 is still needed. Donations can be made via the Facebook page of the museum, via AmazonSmile or by direct mail to P.O. Box 101, 73006 Apache.
Gary Brickley is an engineer with the Altus firm of Fox, Drechsler and Brickley, which back in summer 2021 volunteered their time and efforts to deal with immediate needs such as stabilizing the wall with angle braces that were anchored to the sidewalk, which slowed the bulge down. He said in an earlier interview with The Lawton Constitution that the trouble started after the big snowstorms and cold weather in winter 2020-21. Moisture got in the cracks. When it froze, pieces of rock broke away from the building, thereby weakening the wall. Since June 2021, the crack on the northeast corner of the building had continued to expand.
The building was constructed in 1902 as the First State Bank. It combines elements of two popular styles of the Victorian era, Romanesque and Queen Anne, according to Preservation Oklahoma.
“The heavy, quarry faced stone walls are pierced with round arch fenestration and a typical canted entry,” it says on Preservation Oklahoma’s website. “Above the entry is the corner turret, sheathed in pressed tin and capped with a conical roof.”
As the years passed, the building was used for other purposes, such as a doctor’s office during the 1950s and 1960s, The Lawton Constitution reported in articles last year.
Later, the site was turned into the Apache Museum and since then, local volunteers have worked to keep it open for people who admired the old building and wanted to learn more about the structure. Part of that process involved getting the building into the National Registry of Historical Places in 1972.
“It is an amazing part of the history of Apache, and we are going to do our best to preserve it for the years to come,” Swanda said.