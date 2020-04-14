OKLAHOMA CITY — Lawton High School students Jamarius Smith and Nathaniel Bowman received honorable mentions in the statewide Law Day Contest sponsored by the Oklahoma Bar Association.
Smith was recognized for his 10th grade writing entry and Bowman was recognized for his 11th grade writing entry.
More than 1,200 students in Pre-K through Grade 12 entered this year’s Law Day Contest, themed “Your Vote, Your Voice, Our Democracy: the 19th Amendment at 100.”
Law Day, a nationwide event designated by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1958, is celebrated annually with events on or around May 1 to raise public awareness of American law.
As part of the Law Day celebration, Oklahoma lawyers will be giving free legal advice. Oklahoma residents may email their legal questions to askalawyer@okbar.org through May 4. Questions will be answered starting April 30. More information about Law Day is available at www.okbar.org/lawday.
Also, to celebrate Law Day, the annual Ask A Lawyer television show will air at 7 p.m. April 30 on Oklahoma’s public television station OETA. This year, the show will cover medical marijuana law, military/veteran issues and a spotlight on the legal clinics at law schools.