Two shoppers helped thwart a robbery on Wednesday when they wrestled a would-be robber to the ground and held him there until police arrived.
A male was arrested Wednesday after attempting to rob the Harbor Freight store on Northwest Cache Road. According to police reports, the suspect had tried to rob the store after making a purchase. Witnesses said after the purchase he grabbed the cashier, a pregnant woman, from behind and tried to take money from her and her register.
The cashier said she tried to fight him off and close the register, at which point two shoppers intervened. A man and woman grabbed the suspect and wrestled him to the ground and held him there until police arrived.
The suspect sustained multiple injuries from the altercation, which included a swollen left eye and a laceration on the back of the head, according to a police report. He was placed under arrest for robbery and transported to Comanche County Memorial Hospital for medical clearance before being taken to jail.