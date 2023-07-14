Two Lawton apartment complexes declared dilapidated

Two Lawton apartment complexes were put on the city’s dilapidated and dangerous list Tuesday.
Candlewood Apartments, 4741 NW Motif Manor, suffered significant storm damage June 15, including the roofs being torn off two buildings. One building is a total loss and one needs a new roof, according to Charlotte Brown, director of Community Services/Planning.
Photos of the buildings show exposed electrical wiring, ceilings that have fallen in and damaged rafters. Water was standing in several apartments.
Copper Ridge Apartments, 4751 NW Motif Manor, also was placed on the D&D list. Building A suffered a structure fire in February, and repairs have yet to be made to the building, according to Brown.
Photos taken by the city showed a gaping hole in the roof of one building and a burned exterior.
The building also was not secured, meaning entrances and exits were not blocked off with plywood when photos were taken in June.
Building B suffered damage in the June 15 storm.
Residents in damaged units in both apartment complexes have been moved out, according to apartment property managers.
Although the apartments were placed on the D&D list, they will not necessarily be torn down. According to city code, as long as the owners take out permits and show that progress is being made to refurbish the buildings, they will not be demolished.
Property managers for both apartment complexes said the owners want to restore the buildings.