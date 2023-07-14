Two Lawton apartment complexes declared dilapidated

Copper Ridge Apartments, 4751 NW Motif Manor, also was placed on the D&D list. Property manager for the apartment complex said the owners want to restore the building.

 Dee Ann Patterson/staff

Two Lawton apartment complexes were put on the city’s dilapidated and dangerous list Tuesday.

Candlewood Apartments, 4741 NW Motif Manor, suffered significant storm damage June 15, including the roofs being torn off two buildings. One building is a total loss and one needs a new roof, according to Charlotte Brown, director of Community Services/Planning.

Tags

Recommended for you