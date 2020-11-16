STERLING — Two people were killed in a Saturday evening crash in northeastern Comanche County that remains under investigation.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that Kelly L. Hale, 61, of Sterling, and another unidentified person were killed in the wreck. The second person has not been identified pending communication with next of kin. Both have been taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma City for autopsy.
Hale was driving a Dodge Ram southbound on Northeast 225th Street shortly after 6:30 p.m. when she failed to stop at the stop sight at the intersection with Oklahoma 17, 2 miles east of Sterling, Trooper Jacob Dickinson reported. An oncoming Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Christopher F. Wilmeth collided with the Ram causing the Dodge to roll a half-time before coming to rest on its roof. The Jeep went off the roadway to the left before coming to rest.
Hale and her unidentified passenger were pinned inside the vehicle for two-and-a-half hours before Sterling firefighters freed them with the Jaws of Life tool.
Wilmeth, 47, of Fletcher, was flown to OU Health University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City where he was admitted in critical condition with head, legs, and internal/external trunk injuries, Dickinson reported. His passenger, Shannon R. Wilmeth, 45, of Fletcher, was transported to Comanche County Memorial Hospital but her condition is unavailable.
All drivers and passengers were wearing seatbelts.
The cause of the wreck and conditions of the drivers remain under investigation, the report states.