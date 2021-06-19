Two people died from a three vehicle wreck Thursday night in Stephens County.
The wreck’s cause remains under investigation.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Kennedy L. Caldwell, 20, of Denton, Texas, died at the scene from massive injuries. Connor C. Slocum, 19, of Aubrey, Texas, was also pronounced dead from his injuries, 2/10-mile south of Duncan. Their bodies were taken to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Oklahoma City for autopsy.
Caldwell was driving a Mini-Cooper northbound on U.S. 81 shortly before 7:45 p.m. when it tried to pass a Toyota Camry driven by Jerry W. Pardue and crashed head-on into a southbound Chevrolet Silverado driven by John K. Salazar, Trooper Sheldon Glass reported. The Camry then crashed into Caldwell’s car before going off the roadway to the left. Caldwell and Slocum were in the same vehicle at the time of the crash.
Parduye, 74, of Duncan, was flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City and admitted in critical condition with head and internal/external trunk injuries, according to the report.
Salazar, 50, of Waurika, was first taken to Duncan Regional Hospital and later flown to OU Medical Center where he was admitted in fair condition with head, leg and internal trunk injuries. A 10-year-old passenger was treated and released, the report states.
Both, Slocum and Salazar were not wearing seat belts, Glass reported.
The wreck closed both lanes of traffic for just under 4½-hours.
The condition of the drivers and the cause of the wreck remain under investigation.