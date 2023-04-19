Glass

STERLING — Two people died and two children were flown to an Oklahoma City hospital following a Monday night single-vehicle wreck 7 miles south of Sterling.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported the wreck of a Ford Mustang driven by Christopher M. Moors that happened shortly before 8 p.m. near the intersection of Oklahoma 65 and Northeast 165th Street is under investigation.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you