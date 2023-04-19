STERLING — Two people died and two children were flown to an Oklahoma City hospital following a Monday night single-vehicle wreck 7 miles south of Sterling.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported the wreck of a Ford Mustang driven by Christopher M. Moors that happened shortly before 8 p.m. near the intersection of Oklahoma 65 and Northeast 165th Street is under investigation.
Moors, 36, of Fletcher, and another person whose name was withheld pending next of kin notification, died at the scene, according to Trooper Robert Baca. The two were pinned inside the Mustang.
Two juvenile children from Fletcher, an 8-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy, were flown to OU Medical Center for treatment. The girl, who was pinned inside the car, is in good condition with a head injury and the boy is in fair condition with head and arm injuries, the report states.
The driver and all passengers were wearing seatbelts.
The driver’s condition and cause of the wreck remain under investigation, according to the OHP.
