Two trials wrapped up Tuesday with convictions in the final week of the Comanche County jury trial docket.
Jury selection began Monday in Chief District Judge Scott D. Meaders’ court for Domonique Eugene Cooper, 30, for two counts of first-degree burglary.
By Tuesday afternoon, the jury found Cooper guilty on both counts for the February 2021 charges.
Meaders followed the jury recommendation and ordered he serve two concurrent 20 year prison sentences as well as $2,869.77 in restitution and court costs, records indicate.
Cooper is slated to return to the Comanche County District Court on Sept. 13 for discovery for the September/October jury trial docket for June 2021 charges of first-degree burglary, feloniously pointing a firearm, domestic assault and battery, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a firearm after former felony conviction and human trafficking, records indicate. Another charge of first-degree rape was dismissed in March 2022.
In another trial, Tristan Edward Zuniga, 27, was found not guilty of a felony charge of assault with a dangerous weapon. He was charged in this case in May 2019.
The jury did find Zuniga guilty of a misdemeanor count of reckless conduct with a firearm.
Following the jury’s recommendation, Presiding District Judge Emmit Taylor ordered Zuniga to serve six months in the Comanche County Detention Center with credit for time served as well as a $500 find and court costs, records indicate.
Zuniga is scheduled to appear in the September/October jury trial docket for October 2020 charges of indecent exposure and assault and battery on a police officer, records indicate.
