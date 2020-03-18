CACHE — Two people were hospitalized following a Sunday night single vehicle wreck north of Cache that pinned them inside the wreckage.
Investigators are looking for the driver who fled the scene.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported the passengers, Monique P. Nevaquaya, 44, of Lawton, and Angela Gooday, 47, of Indiahoma, were hospitalized at Comanche County Memorial Hospital. Nevaquaya was admitted in good condition with head and leg and injuries and Gooday was admitted in serious condition with arm and internal trunk injuries.
The two women were riding in a Toyota Yaris driven by an unknown driver that was traveling northbound on Post Oak Road shortly before 8 p.m. when it failed to come to a stop at a dead end and went off the wet asphalt roadway just northwest of Cache, Trooper Zach Wright reported. The car struck railroad ties and went airborne, rolling an undetermined number of times before coming to rest on its top.
The two passengers were pinned inside for about 30 minutes before Cache firefighters freed them using the Jaws of Life tool. The driver fled the scene.
Neither passenger was wearing a seatbelt, Wright reported. It is unknown about the driver.
The wreck remains under investigation.