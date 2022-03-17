ALTUS — A Jackson County teen was hospitalized and a Georgia woman is in critical condition following a Tuesday morning wreck outside of Altus.
The 17-year-old Altus girl was taken to Jackson County Memorial Hospital and admitted in fair condition with internal trunk injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Cassandra Pettigrew, 40, of Winston, Ga., was first taken to Jackson Memorial and then flown to OU Medical in Oklahoma City where she was admitted in critical condition with head injuries.
Trooper Haden Finley reported the wreck happened around 8:42 a.m. just outside Altus city limits. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.
The conditions of both drivers and the cause of the wreck remain under investigation.