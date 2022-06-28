MEDICINE PARK — Two people are in critical condition at an Oklahoma City hospital following a Saturday morning wreck 2 miles north of Medicine Park.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Tyler Nauman, 26, of Lawton, and Yolanda G. Ahhaitty, 22, of Geronimo, were flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City where they were admitted in critical condition. Nauman suffered head injuries and Ahhaitty suffered internal trunk injuries.
Nauman and Ahhaitty were passengers, along with Natalya A. Spivey-Ramirez, in a Dodge Charger driven by Quinton A. Caldwell traveling northbound on Northwest Chibitty Road around 1:20 a.m. Saturday when the car went off the asphalt roadway to the right and rolled an unknown number of times near McIntosh Road, Trooper Luke Norton reported. One unidentified person was pinned inside the Charger for about 26 minutes before Wichita Mountain Estates volunteer firefighters were able to free the person.
Caldwell, 27, of Lawton, was not injured. Spivey-Ramirez, 21, of Lawton, was admitted to Comanche County Memorial Hospital in good condition with external trunk and arm injuries, Norton reported.
The driver’s condition, if seat belts were in use and the cause of the wreck remain under investigation, according to the report.