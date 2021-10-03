The second week of the Comanche County jury trial docket will begin with two high-profile cases involving deaths.
Jurors will arrive at 8:30 a.m. Monday to the courthouse, 315 SW 5th, to find their placement on the juries for three trials slated to begin that day.
•Robert Michael Adair Jr. will begin trial in District Judge Gerald Neuwirth’s courtroom for a second-degree murder allegation. Adair was charged Aug. 14 in Comanche County District Court with a felony count of second-degree murder. The crime is punishable by between 10 years to life in prison.
He is represented by Art Mata and Assistant District Attorney Jill Oliver will prosecute the case.
Adair is accused of the August 2020 murder of Jose Matos, 42, at a Lawton motel. Matos was killed from multiple stab wounds to both sides of his chest.
Matos was found lying dead in the parking lot of the Rodeway Inn, 3110 Cache Road, outside of a room.
Witnesses gave police a description of the suspect and the bicycle he rode off on. Adair was stopped by police a short while later at Northwest 44th Street and Cache Road, according to the probable cause affidavit. He tried to run off when police identified themselves and told him to stop. Investigators said he had blood on him and inside his backpack, a knife with blood on it was also recovered.
Two witnesses identified him as the man who committed the crime.
Investigators said Adair admitted to killing Matos with a knife in what he described as an “either him or me” moment.
Adair has been in jail on $250,000 bond since he was charged.
•Brittney Marie Poolaw, 21, of Lawton, is due to begin trial in District Judge Scott D. Meaders’ courtroom for allegations for first-degree manslaughter. The crime is punishable by no less than four years in prison.
Assistant District Attorney Christine Galbraith is prosecuting the case and Lawrence Corrales is serving as the public defender.
Poolaw was charged in March 2020 after being accused of shooting up with methamphetamine while pregnant, causing her to lose the male child at between 15 and 17 weeks.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Poolaw admitted to using meth a couple of days before her miscarriage.
The Medical Examiner’s report, which will be used in evidence, is listed the child’s cause of death as intrauterine fetal demise due to maternal meth use, according to the affidavit.
Corrales has made a motion to exclude photographs of the deceased.
Held on $20,000 bond, Poolaw remains in the Comanche County Detention Center.
•Charles Henry Myers Jr., is scheduled to begin trial in District Judge Emmit Tayloe’s court Monday morning.
Myers was charged in June 2020 with a felony count of driving under the influence of drugs, second and subsequent, as well as a misdemeanor count of driving with a canceled/suspended/revoked license.
He has been held on $10,000 bond since being charged.
Two trials are on the schedule to begin Thursday morning.
•Justin Carpenter, 28, will begin trial in Judge Tayloe’s court for felony charges of child abuse and enabling child abuse, records indicate. Each count is punishable by up to life in prison.
Acting District Attorney Kyle Cabelka is prosecuting the case and Corrales is the public defender, according to records.
Arrest warrants for Carpenter and Jassmin J. White, both of Lawton, were issued in September 2020 and they made initial court appearances the following December.
Carpenter and White were investigated following a referral by an Oklahoma Department of Human Services investigator found signs of abuse to the toddler children in the home.
The 3 year old had bloody buttocks “denuded of skin” and the younger child had abrasions to the buttocks that were in various stages of healing, the affidavit states. The two children were taken to OU Children’s Medical Center in Oklahoma City for further evaluation and their injuries were “considered consistent with inflicted trauma.”
Investigators found multiple marks and scars in varying stages of healing on the 3 year old. There were scars from “cigarette burns behind (child’s) knees, belt marks on his back, legs and patches of missing hair on his head,” according to the affidavit.
Carpenter has a prior felony conviction in Comanche County from March 2014 for second-degree arson, records indicate.
White’s trial for the charges was continued to the January/February 2022 jury trial docket, records indicate.
Both, Carpenter and White remain in the Comanche County Detention Center on $50,000 bonds.
•William Darnell Love, 51, of Lawton, will begin trial in District Judge Irma Newburn’s courtroom for counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and for first-degree burglary after four prior felony convictions, records indicate. Due to his priors, he could be sentenced for up to 80 years in prison for the burglary, and up to 40 years for the assault count, if convicted.
Tressa Williams is the public defender and Assistant District Attorney John S. Roose is prosecuting the case.
Love is accused of kicking in his ex-girlfriend’s door around in April 2020 and of chasing the woman through the house before stealing several items and leaving, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Love has prior convictions: Comanche County — October 1993, assault on a police officer; May 1998, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon; June 1998, unauthorized use of motor vehicle; and from Oklahoma County — September 2008, maiming, records indicate.
Written by Scott Rains