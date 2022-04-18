A high-speed chase through Lawton ended with a crash through a Cotton County fence and into a ditch before landing a man in jail on $50,000 bond.
Joshuia Frankie Ball, 24, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police, as well as misdemeanor counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving damage, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, driving without a license and failure to wear a seat belt, records indicate. With two prior felony convictions, he faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of the felony count.
Ball was arrested April 13 following the two-county chase that began around Southwest 11th Street and Summit Avenue. Lawton Police Officer Tanner Josey attempted to pull over a Nissan Sentra driven by Ball who was seen not wearing a seat belt, the probable cause affidavit states.
The officer dropped in behind as the Nissan made its way southbound through neighborhoods at speeds of up to 60 mph in the 25 zone, according to Josey. A female passenger was able to jump out near Southwest 11th Street and Douglas Avenue as the car slowed to between 10 and 15 miles per hour, the affidavit states.
After running a stop sign, the car got onto Interstate 44 and drove at speeds ranging from 30 to 120 mph as Ball maneuvered between two semi-tractor-trailer rigs, Josey stated. The Nissan then blew through the Walters tollbooth at 65 mph and swerved toward an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper’s unit to avoid stop sticks, according to the affidavit.
At mile marker 11 on the interstate, the Nissan veered off the roadway in attempt to shake police and crashed through a barbed wire fence and into a drainage ditch, Josey stated. Ball bailed out on foot and ran south through a wheat field before finally giving himself up without incident, the affidavit states.
While being booked into jail, a plastic bag fell out of Ball’s shorts. Inside the bag were 2.2 grams of methamphetamine, according to the affidavit.
Ball has two felony convictions from March 2022 in Comanche County for third-degree burglary and for knowingly receiving/concealing and/or withholding stolen property, records indicate.
Ball returns to court at 3 p.m. July 18 for his preliminary hearing conference.