A second incumbent drew an opponent Wednesday, as the final day of filing closed for Lawton City Council.
In all, two of the three council incumbents will face opponents in the Aug. 25 primary election. Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh, 817 NW Thornbury Blvd., will keep his seat without a race, to serve a second consecutive term.
Doug Wells, 1603 NW Horton, filed Wednesday for the Ward 8 seat against Incumbent Randy Warren, 6513 NW Columbia. Warren filed Monday. Wells held the Ward 8 seat before being defeated by Warren in 2017, after Wells originally won the seat from Warren in 2008.
In Ward 7, Incumbent Onreka Johnson, 1402 SW Dr. Charles Whitlow Drive, drew one opponent: Cindy Edgar, 2208 S. Sheridan Road. Johnson also is seeking her second term.
The winners of the Aug. 25 primary, along with Fortenbaugh, will be sworn into office Jan. 12.