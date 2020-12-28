Two Christmas day wrecks that happened a minute apart killed one Comanche County man and sent a woman to an Oklahoma City hospital in critical condition.
Investigators said that neither driver was wearing a seatbelt.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) reported that James Johnson, 60, of Geronimo, was flown to OU Health University of Oklahoma Medical Center where he was pronounced dead from massive injuries.
Johnson was driving a Dodge Ram southbound on Southeast 60th Street at 5:27 p.m. when he went off the roadway to the right, Trooper, Dalas Anderson reported. He overcorrected back onto the roadway and went into a broad slide before leaving the asphalt throughway to the right, rolling once before coming to rest on its wheels just south of Woodlawn Road. Anderson stated that Johnson, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the Dodge during the rollover.
Johnson’s condition while driving and the cause of the wreck remain under investigation. His body was transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma City for autopsy.
Only one minute earlier, first responders were called to another wreck just 1 mile east of Elgink.
Karen J. Horne, 43, of Fletcher, was flown to OU Medical Center and admitted in critical condition with head, arm, leg, and internal/external trunk injuries, according to the OHP.
Trooper Jacob Mackey reported that Horne was driving a Dodge Ram eastbound on Oklahoma 17 when she went off the roadway to the right for an unknown reason and crashed into a concrete bridge. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt.
The roadway at the intersection of Northeast Kleeman Road and Meers-Porter Hill Road was closed in all directions for two hours, according to the OHP.
Mackey reported that Horne’s condition and the cause of the wreck remain under investigation.