Watchful neighbors and Lawton Police arrested a pair of pre-Christmas porch pirates.
James Dewy Glenn Edgemon, 27 and Jerricah Nicole Hailey, 20, both of Lawton were charged with one count each of felony porch piracy Tuesday.
The charges stem from a Dec. 22 run in with Lawton police, who were dispatched to the are of Northeast Village Drive to investigate two suspicious individuals.
Officers found Edgemon with a backpack and Hailey walking northbound. When officers activated emergency lights, Edgemon dropped the backpack and when confronted by officers the couple said they had found the backpack lying on the ground.
Officers searched the backpack and found multiple pieces of mail and packages stuffed inside. They then searched Hailey and found a package hidden inside her sweater, which she claimed Edgemon told her to put there. Both Edgemon and Hailey denied any knowledge of the contents in the backpack.
The officers then turned their focus on Hailey who said she found the package next to the backpack and picked it up. She then changed her statement saying that while they were walking home Edgemon said that he wanted to steal from a mailbox, however Hailey later admitted to stealing from multiple mailboxes but it was all Edgemon’s idea.
No trial date has been set. This crime is punishable by imprisonment for a term of not less than two years nor more than five years, or by a fine not to exceed $5,000.
Edgemon was convicted in a 2017 felony uttering a forged instrument and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction.