Jurors report to the Comanche County Courthouse Monday morning for selection to the first week of the felony jury trial dockets.
This first week has two first-degree murder cases on the itinerary.
•Delante Trevon Lawrence, 27, Lawton, is slated to appear at 9 a.m. Monday in District Judge Emmit Tayloe’s courtroom for his jury trial for first-degree murder and several other counts.
Lawrence has been held on $1 million bond in the Comanche County Detention Center since April 2018 after he was charged with eight felony counts: first degree murder, shooting with intent to kill, assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, distribution of controlled substance, endangering others while eluding police, possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; as well as a trio of misdemeanor charges stemming from his arrest: resisting police, malicious injury to property and obstructing an officer, according to court records. The murder charge makes him eligible for life without parol, life in prison or the death penalty if convicted.
Lawrence has prior felony convictions in Comanche County for second degree burglary, from November 2013 and 2016, according to Department of Corrections records.
Lawrence is accused of killing La’Munt Edward Pickens-Hawkins, 17, during an incident at a triplex at 508 NW 3rd, Apt. 3. Lawrence told investigators he was at the home with multiple other people for a marijuana sale when Pickens-Hawkins showed up with someone with him. Lawrence told police he shot the teen as he entered through the door and when people at the apartment tried to take his gun, he shot another person before fleeing. According to the affidavit, Pickens-Hawkins identified Lawrence as the person who shot him. The teen died after being taken to an Oklahoma City hospital for treatment.
•Kristian McClendon, 23, of Lawton, also faces a first-degree murder trial in District Judge Irma Newburn’s courtroom. He has been jailed on $1 million bond since he was charged for the Sept. 30, 2018, shooting death of Alex Phillips.
McClendon has been charged with first-degree murder — deliberate intent, as well as for possession of a firearm after former felony conviction and possession of a sawed-off shotgun, records indicate. He faces life in prison, life without parole or death, if convicted of the murder charge.
Lawton police were called to 1317 NW Taft on Sept. 30, 2018, on the report of a shooting. Phillips, 23, was found suffering from a gunshot wound, lying on the floor and unresponsive inside a bedroom. A firefighter arrived and declared Phillips had died. According to the court affidavit, he had a gunshot wound to the head.
David Lee Jackson Jr., 36, Lawton, is also scheduled to begin trial Monday in District Judge Scott D. Meaders’ courtroom for counts of felony discharging of a weapon into a dwelling, assault and battery with dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felon, (3 counts) knowingly receiving/concealing/withholding stolen property. He has been held in the Comanche County Detention Center on $100,000 bond since October 2018.
Two other trials originally scheduled for this week have been removed from the docket.
The trial of Jaren Eral Miller for sodomy has been moved to the next trial docket, according to the District Attorney’s Office. It had been scheduled to begin Tuesday in District Judge Gerald Neuwirth’s courtroom.
Charles Wallace pleaded guilty Thursday to a felony count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon after former conviction of a felony. He received an 11 year prison sentence with credit for time served as well as fines and court costs, records indicate.
Written by Scott Rains: srains@swoknews.com.