Two football players at Cache Public Schools tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, high school head football coach Faron Griffin confirmed Tuesday night.
The two student-athletes, one a student at the junior high and one at the high school, are siblings, Griffin said. While the student-athletes’ names were not released because they are minors, Griffin said the siblings had other relatives, also younger in age, who had tested positive.
While the Cache junior high and high school teams both were both using the same weight room and equipment, Griffin said the workout times were staggered, and that all equipment was sanitized between workouts.
In the meantime, Cache will be suspending workouts while they try to keep the virus from spreading.
“Right now, we’re primarily concerned about keeping the kids safe,” Griffin said. “We’re going to shut it down the rest of this week and evaluate how things look from there.”