Residents used to unhampered drives through two northwest Lawton neighborhoods are facing new efforts to slow them down.
The placement of new Stop signs, approved Tuesday by the City Council, are intended to slow down speeders who use Meadowbrook and Northwest 35th Street as “cut through” routes, said Ward 3 Councilwoman Linda Chapman, about streets that drivers frequently use to avoid arterials. The problem here is: both streets run through neighborhoods and the residents are tired of speeding vehicles.
“I get constant complaints about speeders,” Chapman said, citing the danger those vehicles pose to residents who walk along the streets. “If we could get some help here, I’d sure appreciate it.”
That help is coming from City Council members who agreed with Chapman’s request to make the Northwest 35th Street and Northwest Arlington intersection a four-way stop (currently, Stop signs are located only on Arlington) and Meadowbrook and Northwest 47th Street a three-way stop (currently, only traffic on Northwest 47th Street has a Stop sign). Those signs aren’t the only help Chapman intends to provide.
Chapman said she also will ask for speed tables to be placed on Northwest 35th Street somewhere between Arlington and Ferris, and another on Meadowbrook between Northwest 47th and Northwest 53rd streets. The speed tables are portable devices, wider than speed bumps, that city streets crews bolt to the street, forcing traffic to slow to 25 miles per hour when they encounter one. City officials said it is a device that has been successfully used in other high traffic residential areas, including Northwest Glenn Avenue west of Meadowbrook and Northwest 53rd Street.
The placement of Stop signs comes against the recommendation of city engineering staff, which typically argues that Stop signs should not be used to slow speeders. Their analysis shows neither intersection meets the requirements cited for placement of such traffic control devices, which specify: the volume of traffic entering the intersection from the major street averages at least 300 vehicles per hour for eight hours in an average day; the combined vehicular, pedestrian and bicycle traffic averages at least 200 per hour for the same eight hours, with an average delay of traffic turning of at least 30 seconds during the highest hour of traffic flow; and 85 percent of major street traffic exceeds 40 miles per hour.
The analysis found the average speed for northbound traffic on Northwest 35th Street was 22.9 miles per hour, while southbound was 27.7 miles per hour. On Meadowbrook, the average speed for eastbound traffic was 27.9 miles per hour, while westbound was 24.5 miles per hour. Two crashes have occurred at each intersection in the past three years.
High traffic volumes were reported for the major streets of those intersections. On Meadowbrook, traffic flow on Nov. 2 was 1,013 eastbound vehicles and 1,525 westbound vehicles, with 692 southbound vehicles from Northwest 47th Street. On Northwest 35th Street, there were 1,094 northbound vehicles and 1,106 southbound vehicles, with another 160 recorded eastbound on Arlington and 1,061 westbound on Arlington.
Residents say each intersection presents situations that encourage heavy traffic flow.
For Meadowbrook, it’s the fact that the street is the only east-west cut-through route in the square mile bounded Northwest 38th and Northwest 53rd streets. Northwest 35th Street is the western boundary of the Comanche County Memorial Hospital complex and Northwest Arlington is its northern boundary; hospital parking can be accessed via both streets. Northwest 35th Street, which also passes John Adams Elementary School, also provides direct access to Cache Road.