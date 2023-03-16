Driver turns from NW 35th onto Arlington

A driver southbound on Northwest 35th Street turns onto Northwest Arlington Avenue Wednesday, as he maneuvers through the residential housing addition behind Comanche County Memorial Hospital. Stop signs at the intersection now apply only to Arlington traffic, but that will change when the City of Lawton makes the intersection a four-way stop.

 Kim McConnell kim.mcconnell@swoknews.com

Residents used to unhampered drives through two northwest Lawton neighborhoods are facing new efforts to slow them down.

The placement of new Stop signs, approved Tuesday by the City Council, are intended to slow down speeders who use Meadowbrook and Northwest 35th Street as “cut through” routes, said Ward 3 Councilwoman Linda Chapman, about streets that drivers frequently use to avoid arterials. The problem here is: both streets run through neighborhoods and the residents are tired of speeding vehicles.

