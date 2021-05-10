Two area students have received $1,000 scholarships from the Southwestern Oklahoma State University Foundation Inc.
Rachel Koszczewski, Altus, and Rhiannon Calfy, Temple, received the scholarships through Reach Higher, a program for adults who have successfully completed some college coursework but have not yet finished a college degree. The program offers online options as well as an option to connect students with workforce development needs aligned with Oklahoma’s 100 Critical Occupations list.
Calfy said she was enrolled at Southwestern and was trying to find her purpose when she stumbled onto the Reach Higher program two yers ago, after she had her son.
“The program has been my saving grace and inspiration on my darkest days by reminding me that, one day soon, I will be a college graduate with a good job,” she said, of future plans to work in the non-profit section helping families that have children diagnosed with serious illness.
“Reach Higher gives adults an opportunity to go back to school at a lower cost to complete their college education,” Koszczewski said, adding the program will help her get a head start on making plans for her future. “It encourages them all to reach their goals in building their careers in business and acts as a guide for balancing out their studies and daily schedules.”