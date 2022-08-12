Tape

ANADARKO — An arrest warrant was issued for a Stephens County man accused of choking his girlfriend and starting a fight with his good friend, who finished it by sending him to the hospital.

The Caddo County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Wednesday for Andrew A. Ausmus, 23, of Marlow, for a felony count of domestic assault and battery by strangulation, as well as a misdemeanor count of assault and battery, records indicate. The felony is punishable by up to three years in prison.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

