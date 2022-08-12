ANADARKO — An arrest warrant was issued for a Stephens County man accused of choking his girlfriend and starting a fight with his good friend, who finished it by sending him to the hospital.
The Caddo County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Wednesday for Andrew A. Ausmus, 23, of Marlow, for a felony count of domestic assault and battery by strangulation, as well as a misdemeanor count of assault and battery, records indicate. The felony is punishable by up to three years in prison.
Anadarko police were called shortly after 12:15 a.m. Sunday to an Anadarko home for a physical domestic call involving Ausmus. Emergency medical services also were called.
Caddo County Sheriff’s Deputy Chason Hurt stated he arrived to find a blood-covered Ausmus on the ground leaning up against a car. His face was severely swollen, left eye completely swollen shut, top lip cut open to the point it didn’t look intact and other wounds and injuries, the warrant affidavit states. He was taken by ambulance to Comanche County Memorial Hospital.
The resident of the home, Seth Gent, was found with blood all over both hands. He said he, his good friend Ausmus and Ausmus’ girlfriend had been hanging out drinking when Ausmus began arguing with the woman. He said Ausmus was on top of the woman, choking her out and he got Ausmus off of her, the affidavit states. He said Ausmus hit him, but he let it go. A second hit sent the friend into a retaliatory mode, causing the wounds to Ausmus, according to Hurt.
Gent, 21, of Anadarko, was arrested for aggravated assault. He made his initial appearance Monday in Caddo County District Court. He is free on $5,000 bond, records indicate.
Ausmus is recovering at home after doctors treated him for a fractured eye socket, stitches from his lip to his nose, as well as above the left eye, according to the affidavit.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.